Bengaluru FC star player Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been handed a two-match suspension and a fine of Rs 3 lakhs after receiving a straight red card during his team's Indian Super League (ISL) 2017-18 match against FC Goa last week.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee announced on Tuesday that the former East Bengal and Stabaek FC goalkeeper breached the AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or person other than match officials), based on the referee's report.

"Mr. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Player (Jersey No. 1) of Bengaluru FC is fined Rs 3,00,000 (three Lac INR) and is suspended for 2 (two) matches of Bengaluru FC, from the date of this decision," mentioned the AIFF Disciplinary Committee report.

"The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the Match suspension to continue, over and above 2 Match suspension."

BFC received their first defeat of the campaign against Goa at the JLN Stadium in Fatorda. The final score remained 3-2 in favour of the hosts. Video replays show that Gurpreet slapped FC Goa forward Manuel Lanzarote during an off-the-ball tussle, thus attracting the harsh penalty from the referee.

The incident garnered a reaction from former England goalkeeper David James, who also played for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League.

Grurpreet, @bengalurufc keeper is sent off for an incident off the ball with @FCGoaOfficial front man, though it should have been both sent off! @IndSuperLeague — David James (@jamosfoundation) November 30, 2017

Gurpreet, 25, will now miss the next two away games of BFC -- against NorthEast United FC on December 8 and against FC Pune City December 14.

Gurpreet will be back for Bengaluru FC's crunch home game against Chennaiyin FC on December 17.