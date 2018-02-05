Two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC have been utterly dominant in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. They are currently atop the ISL points table with five league games to go.

A top four berth and progress to the knockouts is almost clear for them, if not they falter at the last moment against the big sides this season like FC Goa, FC Pune City, Chennaiyin FC and even a resurgent Kerala Blasters.

ISL points table as on February 5

Ranking Team Matches played Points Goal difference 1 Bengaluru FC 13 27 11 2 Chennaiyin FC 12 23 5 3 FC Pune City 13 22 10 4 Jamshedpur FC 14 22 2 5 FC Goa 12 20 6 6 Kerala Blasters 14 20 -1

BFC have had a bright weekend as they beat the ISL defending champions ATK 2-0 at the grand Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Their winning streak has extended to three matches for the first time this season and Albert Roca's side look hungry for more.

Now, this is where things could get challenging for them. BFC need to face all the current top six sides in their remaining set of fixtures in the league phase.

All these teams are looking forward to sealing the top four berth and this is where BFC face losing the top of the table spot.

Here's a look at their remaining league phase fixtures ahead:

February 6: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC

February 9: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

February 16: Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City

February 25: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

March 1: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters

"You can't win all games knowing how tough the teams are in this league. We have to be brave when we go out on the field tomorrow to get another result," Spanish coach Roca said on the eve of their match against Chennaiyin FC.

"The season hasn't finished yet. Once it is, we can maybe talk about who have been the best teams. But then again, there's a playoff which can change everything. There's a lot of work yet to be done.

"The primary target is to be in the top-4, doesn't matter which position. If we win tomorrow, that will take us closer to that target."