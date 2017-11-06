Just over a week to go before the start of the brand-new and extended Indian Super League (ISL) season. Kerala Blasters are one of the most formidable sides of ISL 2017 and they are doing everything possible to make their season a blockbuster, both on and off the field.

The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned Indian football side launched their kit for the new season last weekend in a gala event at the LuLu Mall, Kochi.

Off-the-field promotions are not yet over just yet as the Blasters, who are hell bent on lifting their first ISL title in March 2018, have a great activity in store for all the aspiring music composers.

The football franchise is calling all the musicians to participate in a unique contest to provide the background music for an upcoming brand film based on just Kerala Blasters and their fans.

"Kerala Blasters Football Club is launching a brand film with the concept that Blasters are going to blast this season and will strive to bring the cup home. For this video Kerala Blasters invites young music enthusiasts to provide the background music. The video is being created by Adaar VFX Pvt. Ltd.," they mentioned on their Facebook page.

"The music has to be created on an electronic medium and the mood must be gritty, uplifting and aggressive," Blasters added.

Those interested should register by November 8 and submit their work by 4 pm on November 10.

Kerala Blasters are hosting the inaugural match of ISL 2017. They take on defending champions ATK in a repeat of the ISL 2016 final. The match starts at 8 pm IST on November 17 at the JLN Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters have also come out with a wonderful music video for the fans. Some powerful rock vocals with kick-ass guitar riffs and a solid rap remain the key features of the song.