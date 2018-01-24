It has been the next big managerial sacking in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. After famed Kerala Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen received the boot earlier this month, it was time for defending champions ATK to part ways with Teddy Sheringham, another big name.

The decision from the team management came just a day before their home game against Chennaiyin FC (on Thursday January 24).

Former Bengaluru FC head coach Ashley Westwood, who experienced a massive success record with BFC in the past, is appointed the interim head coach of ATK.

"I'm confident in my capabilities and in the team. The season is not over and that is what matters," said Ashley in his first-ever press conference as the coach of an ISL team.

It is very difficult for ATK to make it to the knockout stages of the ISL 2017-18 as they are eighth in the points table at the moment after ten games. They have eight more league games to go.

Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Pune City and FC Goa occupy the first four positions in the league currently, in the chronological order.

Sheringham complained of ATK's weird schedule where the defending champions had to play the seven out of their ten matches away. The former Manchester United striker mentioned that the fixture pile-up had taken a major toll on the players.

While star striker Robbie Keane has returned home for getting treated from his injury, Eugeneson Lyngdoh still continues to be on the sidelines.

"We've got five games on the spin at home now. We have put ourselves in a bad position," Sheringham said before leaving ATK.

"If you get the five games at home early on, you have got a chance of being up there. We are in a bit of a dull place at the moment, and we have the games, but we put pressure on ourselves by having seven away games and causing our problems ourselves."