Two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC have already made it to the ISL 2018 playoffs, but as many as five teams still have the capability of joining BFC in the last four phase. With the business end of the league stage of the Indian Super League season almost here, expect some drama up ahead as we slowly approach the playoffs stage.

Most of the teams who still have a chance of making it to the playoffs, have played a total of 16 games so far, except FC Goa. All teams play a total of 18 matches in the league phase.

Defending champions ATK, meanwhile, are making an exit from the league phase for the first time in the history of the ISL.

ISL points table as on February 19

Ranking Team Matches played Points Goal difference 1 Bengaluru FC (Qualified) 16 34 15 2 FC Pune City 16 29 13 3 Chennaiyin FC 16 28 4 4 Jamshedpur FC 16 26 3 5 Kerala Blasters 16 24 0 6 FC Goa 14 20 3

ISL road to playoffs: Qualification scenarios

FC Pune City: Even a single win in their remaining two matches will see them go through. Also, they have a huge goal difference.

Upcoming matches: vs FC Goa - Feb 25 | vs Delhi Dynamos - March 2

Chennaiyin FC: Importance of a win in both their upcoming matches remain crucial. A defeat however ends their campaign this year.

Upcoming matches: vs Kerala Blasters - Feb 23 | vs Mumbai City FC - March 3

Jamshedpur FC: Again, Steve Coppell's side need to win both their remaining matches to keep that playoffs hopes alive. As a matter of fact, Jamshedpur face two of the most decorated sides in the ISL this season next...

Upcoming matches: vs Bengaluru FC - Feb 25 | vs FC Goa - March 4

Kerala Blasters: The two-time ISL finalists have no option but to win their next two games and need further luck to have that faint hope of making it to the last four. David James' side have the toughest job out of all teams and their next two league fixtures are as difficult as they can get.

Upcoming matches: vs Chennaiyin FC - Feb 23 | vs Bengaluru FC - March 1

FC Goa: The Gaurs have as many as four games to go in the ISL league phase and they have the privilege of earning as many as 12 points. But can they do it? At this stage, even if they lose one game, it might be all but over for Sergio Lobera's men.

Upcoming matches: vs Delhi Dynamos - Feb 21 | vs FC Pune City - Feb 25 | vs ATK - Feb 28 | vs Jamshedpur FC - March 4