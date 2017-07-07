Two key names have been retained by two Indian Super League sides on Friday July 7. While defensive stalwart Sandesh Jhingan will be continuing plying his trade with Kerala Blasters, defensive midfielder Sehnaj Singh will continue to play for Mumbai City FC.

Jhingan has inked a three-year deal, while Sehnaj has signed on a two-year contract.

The duo are rated among the best tacklers in the history of the Indian Super League.

"Glad to be back to play for Mumbai City FC. The fans support and the team's vision was what convinced me to re-sign for the team," mentioned Sehnaj. "I hope I can play a big part in the team's performances this season."

Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and Sehnaj are the two Indian players retained by Mumbai City FC ahead of the ISL Player Draft 2017.

Kerala Blasters, too, have retained two of their star players in Jhingan and CK Vineeth.