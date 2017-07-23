Jamshedpur FC, one of the new Indian Super League entrants, has a huge advantage in the ISL 2017 draft with the first pick in the opening two rounds. They made the advantage count, picking Anas Edathodika and Subrata Paul.

Does that even surprise you?

A little, as experts and football fans thought India's star midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh would get picked. Jamshedpur FC must have done their homework and decided to go with a defender in Anas and goalkeeper Paul.

Anas, who was the most expensive defender in the list, was the joint-highest expensive player in the draft with a price tag of Rs 1.10 crores. The defender has been one of the best players in the domestic circuit for a couple of seasons.

Paul is one of the best goalkeepers India has ever produced. Given his experience, Paul seems a brilliant choice.

Jharkhand FC are looking to leverage the defense line. Jamshedpur also picked Mehtab Hossain as their third Indian player.

Jamshedpur FC had already recruited former Manchester United star and England international Steve Coppell a head coach and former Indian player Ishfaq Ahmed as his assistant.

The coach and support staff would look to build a great squad for their maiden season in India's biggest football league, which is becoming bigger and bigger every year. With the inclusion of Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, the ISL will have 10 teams in the fourth edition of the competition.