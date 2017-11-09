Online ticket bookings are open for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 matches of Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC. While the former I-League champions were the first team this year to start the online bookings via BookMyShow, Kerala Blasters opened the ticket booking for the fans on Thursday November 9.

There were complaints from a certain section of fans that Bengaluru FC were charging too much for the ISL matches. Tickets for the famous West Block stand at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium cost Rs 500.

In comparison, tickets for the West Gallery section at the JLN Stadium in Kochi costs Rs 240 for the opening ceremony and Rs 200 for the other home matches of the Kerala Blasters this ISL 2017.

It is to be noted that the Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore can accommodate a maximum of 24000 people, while the JLN Stadium Kochi can accommodate more than 60000 people.

Here's a ticket price comparison

Kerala / Bengaluru stands JLN Stadium Kochi Sree Kanteerava Stadium Bangalore West Gallery / West Block Rs 200 Rs 500 East Gallery / East Upper (Puma Stand) Rs 200 Rs 300 Block B, D / North Upper Rs 400 Rs 100 Block C / East Lower A, B Rs 650 Rs 200 Block A, E / West Platinum Rs 650 Rs 800 VIP / Hospitality Rs 2500 Rs 1500

Stadium layout

JLN Kochi

Kanteerava Bengaluru

The double-headers in ISL 2017:

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: December 31, 2017

Book tickets for the match HERE

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: March 1, 2018

Book tickets for the match HERE