Jeje Lalpekhlua is one of the best forwards in India, and knows the back of the net as was evident in the I-league and also while he represented the national team. Though he has not performed as well as was expected of him in ISL so far, Chennaiyin FC are ready to break their bank to retain the Mizo man as he is a class act and can win matches on his own.

Though not many details are available about the lucrative money deal for Jeje, Goal reports that Chennaiyin FC will help him become one of the best paid players in the league.

Irrespective of the money, Jeje will be eager to shine for the franchise.

It remains to be seen how their new manager John Gregory, who replaced Marco Materazzi, uses him for the franchise. One thing is certain though: that Jeje will hope to play in all Chennaiyin FC matches, which was not the case for him under the Italian in 2016.

2016 – 3 goals from 9 matches 2015 – 6 goals in 11 matches 2014 – 4 goals in 13 matches

One look at Jeje's ISL statistics, as far as his goal-scoring is concerned, shows that he has not been able to replicate his skills in the last three editions. A tally of 13 goals from three seasons is below par for a player of his calibre, and the forward will look to come up with his best season in 2017.

All the teams are gearing up for the draft, which is scheduled for later this month, but before that, they need to retain two senior Indian players each.

Besides Jeje, they have already signed goalkeeper Karanjit Sing in a two-year contract. The former Salgaocar goalkeeper has featured for Chennaiyin FC in the last two seasons, and will hope to be on top of his game to help them become a force this season as well.