Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK announced the signing of Spanish defender Jordi Figueras Montel ahead of ISL 2017, scheduled for a November start. The centre-back had been a part of Spanish outfits Celta, Real Betis and Real Valladolid.

The Indian football side from Kolkata, to be led by Teddy Sheringham, now have six foreign players at their midst and one more overseas signing will complete their squad ahead of Indian Super League season 4.

"I am delighted to get a chance to experience Indian football through ATK. India is gaining popularity in the global arena post the onset of ISL as we are being able to meet new fans and play some exciting football," Montel said after putting pen to paper on the contract.

"I am eagerly looking forward to getting to know my team-mates, contribute to our game plan and earn many fans from India."

The 30-year-old, who has also played for Rubin Kazan in the past, was a part of the Real Madrid C team between 2005 and 2008. Montela has played in three of the top European football leagues -- Europa League and the La Liga.

He featured 59 teams in the La Liga and 19 times in the UEFA Europa League.

"We welcome Jordi to our ATK family. Our coaching staff believes in his abilities as a central defender and feel he will be an ideal fit in our scheme of things for the upcoming season," mentioned ATK Principal Owner Sanjeev Goenka.