Indian Super League side FC Pune City, co-owned by the Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, have given their fans another reason to rejoice after opening ticket sales for their home games of ISL 2017.

Fans can book their tickets for match day action at Balewadi Stadium from offline as well as online platforms. Tickets are available now on bookmyshow.

Balewadi Stadium will have a ticket sales office on match day. Match day tickets start from as low as Rs. 200 going up to Rs. 12,000 for the Owner's Lounge.

As a part of clubbing exciting offers, the club is offering memberships with Orange Plus (9 Home Matches - Fan T-shirts, Membership Card, Autographed Team Photo) for Rs. 2,499, Orange (4 Home Matches - Fan T-shirts, Membership Card) at Rs. 1,199 and Purple (2 Home Matches - Membership Card) at Rs. 699.

The season passes starts from Rs. 1,245.

The club is also offering lucrative offers for bulk ticket and early-bird buyers. For more than 50 tickets, a 10% discount is being offered while 20% discount is being offered for buying more than 100 tickets through the season. For fans who buy tickets before the first match on November 17, a 15% discount is up for grabs.

The ever-cheerful official fan club Orange Army will have Stand (I) dedicated for them.