It is two out of two wins for Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa in their 2017 preseason tour of Spain. The Gaurs romped to a 3-1 victory over a resilient CD Algar Deportivo in their fourth pre-season game on Tuesday.

Previously, they beat Deportiva Minera 3-0.

Manuel Lanzarote scored two second half goals, bringing his tally to 3 goals in 4 games and Ferran Corominas scored one to effect a superb second half comeback after the Gaurs went into half-time with a deficit.

The Indian football side started the game strongly and looked very comfortable in possession. They moved forward with relative ease but were unable to create too many clear cut goal scoring chances.

Lanzarote had the ball in the net in the 14th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside. Against the run of play, CD Algar found themselves a goal to the good after a tackle from Seriton Ferandes inside the area. The referee promptly awarded a penalty and Algar were ahead.

Sergio Lobera's side pushed hard to find an equaliser before the end of the first period but were unable to do so as the opposition held out for a half-time lead.

It was more of the same in the second half as FC Goa looked for that elusive equaliser. The Gaurs held on to the ball and moved with purpose.

Edu Bedia missed a couple of good chances to bring the score level early on in the second half. The Gaurs did however, find the equalising goal minutes later when Coro netted from Lanzarote's superbly taken free-kick in the 58th minute.

Five minutes later, the Gaurs were ahead for the first time in the match through Lanzarote. While Algar looked for a way back into the competition, the Gaurs looked to hit the Spaniards with a third goal on the counter and were successful in doing so in the 83rd minute when individual brilliance from Lanzarote gave the Gaurs a two goal cushion.

The Goan side defended well to keep out the Spaniards following their third goal and held out for a much deserved win.