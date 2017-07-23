The highly-anticipated 2017 ISL Players' draft is finally over after exciting15 rounds, divided into two stages. The drama, action and the excitement among the teams to sign a player of their choice were palpable.

All eyes were on one of the new teams of ISL 2017, Jamshedpur FC, who had the wonderful opportunity to sign the first player in the draft. They went in for defender Anas Edathodika, who was one of the most expensive players in the draft, with a price tag of Rs 1.1 crores. That set the tone for the rest of the proceedings in Mumbai.

As the draft went ahead, there were few surprises as well, like star midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh was only signed in the third round. The Shillong-born footballer was expected to be one of the first players to be picked in the draft.

The excitement level went up as the teams started engaging in 'instant trade'. Some were successful, while some failed. Kerala Blasters were one of the teams to use the instant trade option for Lyngdoh with ATK, but the latter stay put and bagged the Shillong man.

Brandon Fernandes for Rs 27.5 lakhs to FC Goa and Isaac Vanmalsawma to Pune City for 15 lakhs are good buys. The signing of former Mohun Bagan defender Subhasish Bose by Bengaluru FC also falls in the same bracket.

After the conclusion of the 15 rounds, here is a look at all the teams, and their latest acquisitions.

Jamshedpur FC: Shouvik Chakrabarti, Ashim Biswas, Siddharth Singh, Sanjiban Ghosh, Anas Edathodika, Subrata Paul, Souvik Ghosh, Sairuat Kima, Mehtab Hossain, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Farukh Choudhary, Sumeet Passi, Yumnam Raju, Robin Gurung, Bikash Jairu