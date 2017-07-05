Kerala Blasters, one of the popular teams in the Indian Super League (ISL), have decided to sign up prolific goal-scorer CK Vineeth for the upcoming season. The two-time runners-up will be keen to use his services to help them lift their maiden title.

It may not have been an easy decision for Vineeth, who was an integral part of Bengaluru FC, who are also the new team for the ISL this season, to quit the team.

The player thanked everyone at Benglauru FC and posted an emotional message on Facebook.

"To the club, every high and every low the dressing room in Goa, Bengaluru and Cuttack, the tears in Doha and on the touchline on that rainy night in May 2015: Every moment spent as a Blue was one that changed me as a player and as a person. For this, forever I'll be grateful. Wherever I go, there is a part of me that bleeds Blue," Vineeth posted.

However, the Blasters were dealt a serious blow when Mehtab Hossain, one of their best midfielders, decided to join the draft pool.

He was initially expected to sign a new contract with the Tuskers, but the star midfielder seems to have made a late U-turn.

"Yes, it is true that Kerala Blasters had contacted me and I had spoken to the owners. But, I chose not to give it another go and instead go into the draft. Let's see what the future holds," Goal quoted Hossain as saying.

Besides Mehtab, Sandesh Jhingan will also have his name in the draft pool after being ignored by both Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters. The defender will be on the radar of many franchises as he has been a consistent performer.