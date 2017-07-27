The Indian Super League is only three editions old, but the competition has already been a huge success, helping in the overall development of India football as well. Two new teams – Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC -- have been added for the new season, making it even more competitive.

With ten teams set to battle for the title, the road ahead for the title is not going to be easy. Teams like ATK, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters have done well in the past ISL seasons, but some of the franchises like FC Pune City have not been able to deliver. FC Pune have not progressed to the knockout stages even once and will be keen to deliver in the fourth edition.

Clearly, they are a determined outfit ahead of the new season. If one looks at their approach in the ISL draft, they have a clear-cut policy for ISL 2017, roping in young players with potential in their side. Even if one looks at their retained players, both of them are young -- Vishal Kaith and Ashique Kuruniyan.

FC Pune have a decent mix of players, but all with huge potential and class. Some of their major signings including Kean Lewis, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Lalchhuanmawia, Jewel Raja, Nim Dorjee Tamang and Baljit Sahni among others. Lewis was one of the biggest names they signed during the draft, and the player has a huge role to play this season if they are to come close to winning the title.

However, the club have shown some real intent in acquiring the services of one of the superstars of last season, Marcelinho. As per Goal, FC Pune have signed the player for a one-year contract in a huge deal worth $350,000.

This is a serious case of positive intent from the franchise as the duo has a great understanding between them. They played for Delhi Dynamos last season, and it was due to their brilliant effort that helped them have a great ISL 2016, where they reached the semifinals. Both the players need to bring their similar level of intensity of skills this season and hope to bring a positive result for the club.

Their latest recruit Marcelinho was at his impressive best in ISL 2016, scoring goals for fun. It was not only his ability to score but create some for his players, which caught everyone's eye as well. The Brazilian, who was the highest goal-scorer in ISL 2016 with ten goals, showed some real flair and helped the team look solid. One should not forget the contribution from Lewis with four goals to his name.

But, both the players will have to start it all over again as they will have to get in terms with their new team mates. Hence their time in pre-season is going to be of utmost importance. With coach Antonio Lopez Habas in the wings, all the players need to gel as a unit and challenge other big teams of the competition.

The signing of Marcelinho shows that the club are on the right path. And with Lewis, they have two mega stars, who will need other players to work around them to shine in ISL 2017.