Bengaluru FC have confirmed their winger Edu Garica has completed a move to Chinese club Zhejiang Lucheng on February 23.

The 27-year-old, who came up through the ranks of the Spanish club Real Zaragoza, joined the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit on a one-year deal in September 2017. He made his debut for Albert Roca's side in the league tie against Mumbai City FC in November.

Garcia has now left the ISL league leaders and completed a move to China. Zhejiang Lucheng, also known as Zhejiang Greentown, are currently playing in the China League One, which is the second tier league in China below the cash-rich Chinese Super League.

The Spaniard's move to Zhejiang Lucheng also created a history as Bengaluru FC becomes the first Indian side to raise money from the sale of a player.

A statement on Bengaluru FC's official website read, "In what is a landmark deal in Indian football, Bengaluru FC have reached an agreement with Chinese League One side Zhejiang Lǜchéng for the transfer of Spanish winger Edu Garcia for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Friday."

"The deal makes Bengaluru FC the first Indian club to earn a fee from a foreign club for the transfer of a player," it added.

The Blues have reached an agreement with Chinese League One side Zhejiang Lǜchéng for the transfer of @Edu_Garcia90. The landmark deal makes the Blues the first side to receive a transfer fee from a foreign club. We wish Edu all the best! #GraciasGarcia https://t.co/eYj05pxAsv — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 23, 2018

Roca thanked Garcia has for services to the club and wished his compatriot all the best for the new venture.

"Edu has been a thorough professional during his time at the club and he was presented an opportunity that seemed right to say yes to. His contribution to our season so far has been very valuable and I wish him the best," BFC manager told the club's official website.

Bengaluru FC COO Mustafa Ghouse was delighted to have completed the historic transfer, which according to him, suited all the three parties involved in the deal.

"It was an offer that worked well for the club, Edu and Lǜchéng. It's also a matter a pride that the deal is a historic one in Indian football and that Bengaluru FC is involved in it," Ghouse said.

"Edu has been fantastic for us in the short time he has spent at the club and we thank him for his contribution while wishing him luck for the future."