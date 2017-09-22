Indian Super League 2017/18 kicks off with a mouth- watering clash between arch rivals and Season 3 champions ATK and runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on November 17.
The clash between two-time champions ATK and Kerala Blasters FC in the opener will also bring the seasoned rivalry between Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov from Europe to Indian soil.
The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will see 10 teams in action this season, with the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, which will result in a prolonged season lasting four months for the first time.
The schedule for the matches of the power-packed ISL season 4, featuring 95 matches, was announced on Friday, September 22.
All 10 teams play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals which are scheduled to take place in the second week of March. Date and venue for the final of the 2017/18 season will be announced later.
All league matches to be played from Wednesday to Saturday will kick off at 8 PM (IST) with Sunday, featuring double headers at 5:30 PM and 8 PM (IST).
Bengaluru FC's first ISL match on November 19
The season's first double-header will see a repeat of the 2016 Final between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa in Chennai followed by AFC Cup 2016 finalist, Bengaluru FC, getting their first taste of Hero ISL when they take on last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC in a home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, 19th November. The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be India captain, Sunil Chhetri taking on his previous club for the first time.
The season's first Maharashtra derby between FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC will be played on November 29, 2017 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.
Jamshedpur FC will play their first home match at the renovated JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium against title holders ATK on December 1.
The 10 clubs have collectively spent Rs 132.75 crores in signing 77 international and 166 domestic players.
Unlike previous seasons, the maximum number of foreign players in the playing XI has been reduced from six to five from this season onwards. This has prompted clubs to invest heavily on home-grown talents with long-term goals in mind resulting in over 32 Indian players getting multi-year contracts starting this year.
Check out the complete fixtures here
|Date & Time
|Match
|Venue
|17 NovFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 1ATK
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|18 NovSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 2NorthEast United FC
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|19 NovSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 3Chennaiyin FC
vs
FC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|19 NovSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 4Bengaluru FC
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22 NovWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 5FC Pune City
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|23 NovThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 6Chennaiyin FC
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|24 NovFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 7Kerala Blasters FC
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|25 NovSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 8Mumbai City FC
vs
FC Goa
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|26 NovSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 9ATK
vs
FC Pune City
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|26 NovSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 10Bengaluru FC
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|29 NovWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 11FC Pune City
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|30 NovThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 12FC Goa
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|01 DecFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 13Jamshedpur FC
vs
ATK
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|02 DecSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 14Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|03 DecSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 15FC Pune City
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|03 DecSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 16Kerala Blasters FC
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|06 DecWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 17Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|07 DecThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 18Chennaiyin FC
vs
ATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|08 DecFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 19NorthEast United FC
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|09 DecSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 20FC Goa
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|10 DecSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 21Jamshedpur FC
vs
FC Pune City
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|10 DecSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 22Mumbai City FC
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|14 DecThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 23FC Pune City
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|15 DecFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 24Kerala Blasters FC
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|16 DecSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 25Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
FC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17 DecSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 26Bengaluru FC
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|17 DecSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 27Mumbai City FC
vs
ATK
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|20 DecWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 28NorthEast United FC
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|21 DecThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 29Bengaluru FC
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22 DecFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 30Chennaiyin FC
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|23 DecSaturday
17:30 IST
|Match 31FC Goa
vs
FC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|23 DecSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 32ATK
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|28 DecThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 33Jamshedpur FC
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|29 DecFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 34Mumbai City FC
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|30 DecSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 35FC Pune City
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|31 DecSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 36Kerala Blasters FC
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|31 DecSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 37ATK
vs
FC Goa
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|04 JanThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 38Kerala Blasters FC
vs
FC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|05 JanFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 39Jamshedpur FC
vs
Mumbai City FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|06 JanSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 40NorthEast United FC
vs
FC Goa
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|07 JanSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 41Bengaluru FC
vs
ATK
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|07 JanSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 42Chennaiyin FC
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|10 JanWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 43Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|11 JanThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 44FC Goa
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|12 JanFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 45NorthEast United FC
vs
ATK
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|13 JanSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 46Chennaiyin FC
vs
FC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|14 JanSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 47Mumbai City FC
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|14 JanSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 48Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17 JanWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 49Jamshedpur FC
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|18 JanThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 50Mumbai City FC
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|19 JanFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 51NorthEast United FC
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|20 JanSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 52FC Pune City
vs
ATK
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|21 JanSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 53Jamshedpur FC
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|21 JanSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 54Kerala Blasters FC
vs
FC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|24 JanWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 55FC Pune City
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|25 JanThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 56ATK
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|26 JanFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 57Bengaluru FC
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|27 JanSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 58Kerala Blasters FC
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|28 JanSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 59FC Goa
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|28 JanSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 60ATK
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|31 JanWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 61Chennaiyin FC
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|01 FebThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 62Mumbai City FC
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|02 FebFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 63FC Pune City
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|03 FebSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 64ATK
vs
Bengaluru FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|04 FebSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 65Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|04 FebSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 66FC Goa
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|07 FebWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 67NorthEast United FC
vs
FC Pune City
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|08 FebThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 68Bengaluru FC
vs
FC Goa
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|09 FebFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 69Kerala Blasters FC
vs
ATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|10 FebSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 70Jamshedpur FC
vs
NorthEast United FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|11 FebSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 71Mumbai City FC
vs
FC Pune City
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|11 FebSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 72Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|14 FebWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 73NorthEast United FC
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|15 FebThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 74FC Goa
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|16 FebFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 75Bengaluru FC
vs
FC Pune City
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|17 FebSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 76NorthEast United FC
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
|18 FebSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 77ATK
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|18 FebSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 78Chennaiyin FC
vs
Jamshedpur FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|21 FebWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 79FC Goa
vs
Delhi Dynamos FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|22 FebThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 80Mumbai City FC
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|23 FebFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 81Kerala Blasters FC
vs
Chennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|24 FebSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 82Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
ATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|25 FebSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 83FC Pune City
vs
FC Goa
|Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
|25 FebSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 84Jamshedpur FC
vs
Bengaluru FC
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|28 FebWednesday
20:00 IST
|Match 85FC Goa
vs
ATK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
|01 MarThursday
20:00 IST
|Match 86Bengaluru FC
vs
Kerala Blasters FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|02 MarFriday
20:00 IST
|Match 87Delhi Dynamos FC
vs
FC Pune City
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|03 MarSaturday
20:00 IST
|Match 88Chennaiyin FC
vs
Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|04 MarSunday
17:30 IST
|Match 89Jamshedpur FC
vs
FC Goa
|JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
|04 MarSunday
20:00 IST
|Match 90ATK
vs
NorthEast United FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata