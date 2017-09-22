Five biggest Premier League transfer deals of 2017 Close
Indian Super League 2017/18 kicks off with a mouth- watering clash between arch rivals and Season 3 champions ATK and runners-up Kerala Blasters FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on November 17.

The clash between two-time champions ATK and Kerala Blasters FC in the opener will also bring the seasoned rivalry between Robbie Keane and Dimitar Berbatov from Europe to Indian soil.

The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league will see 10 teams in action this season, with the addition of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, which will result in a prolonged season lasting four months for the first time.

The schedule for the matches of the power-packed ISL season 4, featuring 95 matches, was announced on Friday, September 22.

All 10 teams play each other in a home-and-away format in 90 games before the two-legged semi-finals which are scheduled to take place in the second week of March. Date and venue for the final of the 2017/18 season will be announced later.

All league matches to be played from Wednesday to Saturday will kick off at 8 PM (IST) with Sunday, featuring double headers at 5:30 PM and 8 PM (IST).

Bengaluru FC's first ISL match on November 19

The season's first double-header will see a repeat of the 2016 Final between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa in Chennai followed by AFC Cup 2016 finalist, Bengaluru FC, getting their first taste of Hero ISL when they take on last season's semi-finalists Mumbai City FC in a home match at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, 19th November. The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be India captain, Sunil Chhetri taking on his previous club for the first time.

sunil chhetri
India captain Sunil Chhetri will lead Bengaluru FC in ISL 2017/18AIFF Media

The season's first Maharashtra derby between FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC will be played on November 29, 2017 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

Jamshedpur FC will play their first home match at the renovated JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium against title holders ATK on December 1.

The 10 clubs have collectively spent Rs 132.75 crores in signing 77 international and 166 domestic players.

Unlike previous seasons, the maximum number of foreign players in the playing XI has been reduced from six to five from this season onwards. This has prompted clubs to invest heavily on home-grown talents with long-term goals in mind resulting in over 32 Indian players getting multi-year contracts starting this year.

Check out the complete fixtures here

Date & Time Match Venue
17 NovFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 1ATK

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
18 NovSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 2NorthEast United FC

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
19 NovSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 3Chennaiyin FC

vs

FC Goa

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
19 NovSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 4Bengaluru FC

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22 NovWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 5FC Pune City

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
23 NovThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 6Chennaiyin FC

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
24 NovFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 7Kerala Blasters FC

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
25 NovSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 8Mumbai City FC

vs

FC Goa

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
26 NovSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 9ATK

vs

FC Pune City

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
26 NovSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 10Bengaluru FC

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
29 NovWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 11FC Pune City

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
30 NovThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 12FC Goa

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
01 DecFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 13Jamshedpur FC

vs

ATK

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
02 DecSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 14Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
03 DecSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 15FC Pune City

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
03 DecSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 16Kerala Blasters FC

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
06 DecWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 17Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
07 DecThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 18Chennaiyin FC

vs

ATK

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
08 DecFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 19NorthEast United FC

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
09 DecSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 20FC Goa

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
10 DecSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 21Jamshedpur FC

vs

FC Pune City

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
10 DecSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 22Mumbai City FC

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
14 DecThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 23FC Pune City

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
15 DecFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 24Kerala Blasters FC

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
16 DecSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 25Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

FC Goa

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17 DecSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 26Bengaluru FC

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
17 DecSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 27Mumbai City FC

vs

ATK

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
20 DecWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 28NorthEast United FC

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
21 DecThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 29Bengaluru FC

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22 DecFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 30Chennaiyin FC

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
23 DecSaturday

17:30 IST

 Match 31FC Goa

vs

FC Pune City

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
23 DecSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 32ATK

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
28 DecThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 33Jamshedpur FC

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
29 DecFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 34Mumbai City FC

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
30 DecSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 35FC Pune City

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
31 DecSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 36Kerala Blasters FC

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
31 DecSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 37ATK

vs

FC Goa

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
04 JanThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 38Kerala Blasters FC

vs

FC Pune City

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
05 JanFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 39Jamshedpur FC

vs

Mumbai City FC

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
06 JanSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 40NorthEast United FC

vs

FC Goa

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
07 JanSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 41Bengaluru FC

vs

ATK

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
07 JanSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 42Chennaiyin FC

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
10 JanWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 43Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
11 JanThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 44FC Goa

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
12 JanFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 45NorthEast United FC

vs

ATK

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
13 JanSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 46Chennaiyin FC

vs

FC Pune City

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
14 JanSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 47Mumbai City FC

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
14 JanSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 48Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17 JanWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 49Jamshedpur FC

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
18 JanThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 50Mumbai City FC

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
19 JanFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 51NorthEast United FC

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
20 JanSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 52FC Pune City

vs

ATK

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
21 JanSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 53Jamshedpur FC

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
21 JanSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 54Kerala Blasters FC

vs

FC Goa

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
24 JanWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 55FC Pune City

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
25 JanThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 56ATK

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
26 JanFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 57Bengaluru FC

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
27 JanSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 58Kerala Blasters FC

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
28 JanSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 59FC Goa

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
28 JanSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 60ATK

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
31 JanWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 61Chennaiyin FC

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
01 FebThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 62Mumbai City FC

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
02 FebFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 63FC Pune City

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
03 FebSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 64ATK

vs

Bengaluru FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
04 FebSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 65Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
04 FebSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 66FC Goa

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
07 FebWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 67NorthEast United FC

vs

FC Pune City

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
08 FebThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 68Bengaluru FC

vs

FC Goa

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
09 FebFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 69Kerala Blasters FC

vs

ATK

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
10 FebSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 70Jamshedpur FC

vs

NorthEast United FC

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
11 FebSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 71Mumbai City FC

vs

FC Pune City

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
11 FebSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 72Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
14 FebWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 73NorthEast United FC

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
15 FebThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 74FC Goa

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
16 FebFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 75Bengaluru FC

vs

FC Pune City

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
17 FebSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 76NorthEast United FC

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
18 FebSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 77ATK

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
18 FebSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 78Chennaiyin FC

vs

Jamshedpur FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
21 FebWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 79FC Goa

vs

Delhi Dynamos FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
22 FebThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 80Mumbai City FC

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
23 FebFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 81Kerala Blasters FC

vs

Chennaiyin FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
24 FebSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 82Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

ATK

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
25 FebSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 83FC Pune City

vs

FC Goa

 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune
25 FebSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 84Jamshedpur FC

vs

Bengaluru FC

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
28 FebWednesday

20:00 IST

 Match 85FC Goa

vs

ATK

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
01 MarThursday

20:00 IST

 Match 86Bengaluru FC

vs

Kerala Blasters FC

 Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
02 MarFriday

20:00 IST

 Match 87Delhi Dynamos FC

vs

FC Pune City

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
03 MarSaturday

20:00 IST

 Match 88Chennaiyin FC

vs

Mumbai City FC

 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
04 MarSunday

17:30 IST

 Match 89Jamshedpur FC

vs

FC Goa

 JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
04 MarSunday

20:00 IST

 Match 90ATK

vs

NorthEast United FC

 Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
