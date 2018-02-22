Bengaluru FC's Edu Garcia is likely to join China's Zhejiang Greentown as the League One side have been in talks with the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise over the Spanish winger's potential transfer.

Zhejiang, who finished ninth in the 2017 season of the 16-team second-tier league of China, are luring Garcia with a massive salary hike, according to Goal.com.

Greentown's Spanish coach Sergi Barjuan, who joined the club in November 2017, is keen on signing Garcia before the end of Chinese transfer window on February 28. The new season of Chinese League One kicks off on March 10.

Garcia, who earns $88,173 (£ 63,460) per season, joined the club on a one-year deal as their eighth foreign recruit last September. His contract with the Jindal Steel Works (JSW)-owned franchise ends on May 31, 2018.

IBTimes India is not able to independently confirm the developments.

Garcia has played an integral role in the ISL newbies' rise to the top of the league table as he has scored two goals and five assists so far in the ongoing season. Bengaluru have 34 points from 16 matches and are five points clear of their nearest rivals FC Pune City.

The Zaragoza-born winger had not played outside Spain until he moved to the ISL franchise last year. After spending three seasons with his childhood club Real Zaragoza between 2009 and 2012, Garcia shone during his second stint with Ebro in 2014 as he scored 16 goals and helped the Spanish side gain promotion to Segunda Division B.

Garcia was re-signed by Zaragoza in 2016. He went on to make his Segunda Division debut in 2016 and finished the season with 27 appearances and two goals.

Bengaluru FC on the verge of creating history?

Meanwhile, the ISL table-toppers could also become the first Indian club to receive a transfer fee for their player, according to the report. Notably, the Blues and Greentown are yet to agree on the transfer fee, according to the report.