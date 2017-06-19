The Islamic State (ISIS) militants trained more than 1,600 Yazidi children on how to kill, battle, commit suicide and behead people over the past three years, a Kurdish official has said.

The head of the Yazidi Affairs Office of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Khairi Bozani, said that "consuls of countries in Kurdistan were notified that those children could represent danger against the whole world countries at any moment. It cannot be ruled out that IS could use them in terrorist actions in European countries as well as the US, Arab countries or elsewhere."

ISIS considers Yazidis as devil worshippers had persecuted and held many of them in their stronghold Mosul. More than 6,417 Yazidi people were eventually freed, according to the latest estimate by the Directorate of Yazidi Abductees Affairs in Duhok.

A research conducted on the number of Yazidis affected showed that at least 9,900 of Iraq's Yazidis were killed or kidnapped in just days in an attack by the militants in 2014, according to Iraqi News.

According to a report published in the Public Library of Science journal PLoS Medicine, around 3,100 Yazidis were killed, out of which half were shot, beheaded or burned alive. Reports state that around 6,800 others were kidnapped by ISIS militants and forced to become sex slaves or fighters.