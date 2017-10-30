Islamic State (ISIS) group militants have threatened to kill Britain's Prince George, the four-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

'We will slaughter you in your own houses', ISIS militant threatens Trump [VIDEO]

What did the post say

The ISIS extremists, who have been losing their stronghold in Iraq, allegedly posted a photo of the elder child of Prince William on the encrypted instant messaging app Telegram along with a horrifying message that read "Even the royal family will not be left alone

The ISIS fanatic threatened to attack the child at his home in London.

The four-year-old, who is the third-in-line to the British throne, started school in early September

The message which was uncovered by the Daily Star featured Prince George entering his school ansd was captioned "School Starts Early".

1 / 2



The leading English daily in United Kingdom also said that the post also featured a message in Arabic taken from a jihadi song, which translates to "When war comes with the melody of bullets, we descend on disbelief, desiring retaliation".

The Telegram app has been branded a "breeding ground" for militants after ISIS members who were responsible for the 2015 Paris attacks used the app to spread propaganda.

In fact, the Daily Star also reported that over the past few months it has witnessed both official and non-official ISIS channels communicate through Telegram.

Security tightened, parents concerned

Meanwhile, another English daily in London said that British spies are keeping a round the clock vigil of Thomas's school in Battersea Londaon, which Prince George attends, to prevent potential ISIS attacks.

Earlier, parents and other students had pointed out at the lack of security in the school, where fees start from £17,604 a year.

A resident named Sarah Burnett-Moore also stressed on the need of better security at the Prince's school.

"I live just 200 metres from the school and myself and lots of neighbours are worried about the security implications as the prince's presence will make the area a target for attacks," Moore was quoted by the Daily Star.