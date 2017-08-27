Former top-ranked Pornhub star Mia Khalifa has recently revealed how she had been threatened by the ISIS as the terrorist group sent her a horrific mocked-up execution photos on social media.

Also read: Who is Riley Reid, 2017's hottest pornstar on Pornhub? Mia Khalifa and Kim Kardashian left behind

In a recent interaction with The Sports Junkies, the 24-year-old adult star opened up about the threat of getting beheaded by ISIS. "'[Y]ou can't show weakness. That's exactly what they're looking for," she said in the interview.

"I really try and just make it look like it rolls off, but I'll admit, it gets to you after a while."

The young star, who moved to the US from Lebanon at the age of 10, stepped into the adult entertainment industry for a short period of time. But her brief stint in the industry drew a lot of flak as she was branded as a 'disgrace' to the region.

Wear my heart on my sleeve #TheDCSportsGirl A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

I immediately put him in my lap, where he remained for the duration of the meal. #Henry #Fluffer A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Aug 22, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Apart from that, one of her videos sparked outrage as she was shown having sex wearing a hijab (which is a pivotal part of the traditional Muslim dress, Burka). She was described as 'problematic and gross.' Khalifa later explained it as a satirical take as she was highly surprised about the criticism. She told Washington Post in 2015: "There are Hollywood movies that depict Muslims in a much worse manner than any scene Bang Bros [the company who made the video] could produce."

#tbt to before you spilt coffee on your shirt and after the most incredible meal at Zaytina. Miss you, my little Ray of sunshine ☀️ A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Meanwhile, Khalifa's choice of such profession landed her in a whole lot of trouble. Besides being estranged from her own family, she was also accused by many of shaming Lebanon by appearing in adult movies. Even one on Twitter threatened the former porn star that her head "will be cut off soon".

Currently, Mia Khalifa has her own channel for covering sports and pop culture through the live-streaming service Twitch.