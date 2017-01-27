United States President Donald Trump on Thursday night said that the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists are "sneaky, dirty rats." Trump made the statement during an interview with Fox News.

"We have evil that lurks around the corner without the uniforms. Ours is harder because the people we're going against they don't wear uniforms. They're sneaky, dirty rats and they blow people up in a shopping center and they blow people up in a church," he told Fox News in an interview, set to air Thursday night, CBS News reported.

Mexican President Pena Nieto cancels US visit as Trump suggests border taxes to build wall

Combating ISIS was Trump's central promise during his presidential campaign where, in one of his speeches, he had said that he would "bomb the hell out of IS." Trump's comments had come before he is expected to sign an executive order restricting admittance of refugees from some of the Muslim-dominated war ravaged countries including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

There could be exceptions for refugees fleeing religious persecution, if their religion is a minority in their country, which could cover Christians fleeing from Muslim-majority countries. Reports state that Trump could sign the executive order on immigration restriction on Muslim-majority countries as early as Friday.

"These are bad people," Trump during the interview said. "When you're fighting Germany and they had their uniforms, and Japan and they had their uniforms and they had their flags on the plane, and the whole thing. We are fighting sneaky rats right now that are sick and demented. And we're going to win."

US President on Thursday issued an executive order to build the controversial Mexico border wall. The building of a border wall was one of the cornerstones of Trump's election campaign. The order also includes an action which will remove funds from sanctuary cities in the US which protect undocumented immigrants. The White House has also proposed levying a border tax on all the imported Mexican goods as way of paying for the construction of the border wall.