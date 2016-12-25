According to sources from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Islamic State group suspect Musa had planned to attack the Mother House in Kolkata to avenge the bombing of the Isis forces in Syria and Libya.

Mohammed Musiruddin, alias Musa, wanted to attack the Mother House since the place sees visitors from America, Russia and Britain and, therefore, is a soft target, NIA sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

Musa, who hails from West Bengal's Birbhum district, was arrested from the Burdwan railway station in July 2016 by the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for having links with the terror outfit. He was, later, handed over to the NIA.

According to officials, Musa also had links with the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and was trying to radicalise youngsters and encourage them to join Isis. He was also in touch with radical elements in Syria, Afghanistan and Bangladesh through social media. He had reportedly told his 'handlers' that he would target foreigners, including US citizens, in India.

Dhaka's intelligence team had interrogated him in August this year, while a team of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials from the US had also come to Kolkata to question him.