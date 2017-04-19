Iraqi Vice President Ayad Allawi says that Islamic State is talking to al Qaeda about a possible alliance. This is a long-haul fight and it will continue for a long time, it will take different shapes, but ISIS has already spread throughout the world and we have had information that now they want to close ranks with al-Qaeda, with Zawahiri, Allawi said.
Isis seeking alliance with al-Qaeda, Iraqi Vice President says
- April 19, 2017 12:56 IST
