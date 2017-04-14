The family of one of the 21 missing youths from Kerala, who had allegedly joined ISIS, claimed on the morning of Friday, April 14, that their kin Murshid was killed in the Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb (MOAB) strike conducted by the United States in Afghanistan on Thursday.

The US dropped the GBU-43 — a large, powerful and accurately delivered weapon or the 'mother of all bombs' — on ISIS tunnels in the Achin district of the Nagarhar province, which reportedly killed Murshid, at around 7 pm local time in Afghanistan, on Thursday night.

The information about Murshid's death was received by his family through a telegram message.

