A suicide bomber and gunmen disguised in police uniforms attacked a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul Friday, killing at least 14. It comes just one day after the top US military commander in the country vowed to crush the Islamic State militant group (Isis) and urged the Taliban to join peace talks.
Isis in Afghanistan: Suicide bomber attacks Kabul mosque
A suicide bomber and gunmen disguised in police uniforms attacked a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul Friday, killing at least 14. It comes just one day after the top US military commander in the country vowed to crush the Islamic State militant group (Isis) and urged the Taliban to join peace talks.
- August 26, 2017 13:29 IST
-