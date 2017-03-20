Isis HQ blown up by American airstrike in Mosul

Isis HQ blown up by American airstrike in Mosul Close
Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) Operation Inherent Resolve officials released footage on 18 March purporting to show 10 March airstrikes “destroying an Islamic State headquarters building near Mosul.” An Iraqi military report from 11 March said the Ashur Hotel was targeted in American airstrikes because it had served as an Islamic State military headquarters.
