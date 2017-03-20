- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Isis HQ blown up by American airstrike in Mosul
Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) Operation Inherent Resolve officials released footage on 18 March purporting to show 10 March airstrikes “destroying an Islamic State headquarters building near Mosul.” An Iraqi military report from 11 March said the Ashur Hotel was targeted in American airstrikes because it had served as an Islamic State military headquarters.
Most popular