The Islamic State claims it shot down an Iraqi helicopter in Mosul claiming it shows the chopper shot down. Newsweek has not been able to verify independently that this video shows the crash, but the Iraqi military confirmed ISIS downed the chopper, killing two pilots . The helicopter was supporting elite Iraqi police forces fighting ISIS in Western Mosul. Its the first time that ISIS has shot down an aircraft over Mosul since Iraq launched an assault to retake the city in October 2016.