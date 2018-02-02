Are you a regular viewer of Star Plus shows? If yes, then this is a bad news for you. The buzz is that Ishqbaaaz, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, Meri Durga, Namkarann and Ikyawann will go off the air by June 2018.

According to a SpotboyE report, Star Plus has decided to undergo some major changes. The channel is willing to let go some of its old shows that have lost connect with the audience in order to make space for new content.

Although Ishqbaaaz was once a popular show, it has eventually lost its charm. The show comprising an ensemble cast of — Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jai Singh, Surbhi Chandna, Leenesh Mattoo, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava — narrates the unique story of the Oberoi brothers. The chemistry of the lead pair Shivaay and Ankita played by Nakuul and Surbhi is loved by millions.

Such is the popularity of the show among the Hindi audience that it is now officially remade in Kannada. Titled Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the show airs on Star Suvarna. Yet, the show couldn't maintain the expected Television Rating Ratings (TRPs) points.

Namkarann, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is inspired by his own film, Zakhm (1998). It enjoyed a decent run for a year but has had been witnessing a massive drop in its ratings in the past few months.

Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara starring Sanjay Kapoor (Anant) and Smriti Kalra (Ahana) received a lot of publicity as it was the small screen debut of Sanjay. However, the show failed to climb the TRP chart, probably, because of its progressive content.

Meri Durga and Ikyawann also failed to live up to the viewers' expectations.

With five shows going off the air, Star Plus will introduce new shows with fresh content. Interestingly, one of the shows is said to be a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Another new show that will be introduced is the remake of Korean show The King's Daughter. The series will portray the relationship between a royal played by Shakti Anand and his three daughters essayed by Gracy Goswami, Ritu Barmecha and Hiba Nawab.

Shah Rukh Khan's Ted Talk Season 2 is among other new shows to be introduced after June.