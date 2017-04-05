Here's some bad news for fans of Nakuul Mehta's. The shows, which have been entertaining viewers for the past few months, will lose their Saturday time slots to Nach Baliye 8 and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

Both the shows will not air on Saturdays from April 8 onwards, India-Forums reported.

The channel Star Plus has decided to telecast Ishqbaaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi on the week days alone. The new shows, Nach Baliye 8 and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, will take their place at 8 pm and 9 pm, respectively, on Saturdays. The 10 pm- 11 pm slot is reserved for the rerun of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji leaving no room for Ishqbaaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi.

The news will surely disappoint the fans of the shows. Ishqbaaaz recently completed 200 episodes and inspired the first ever spin-off on Indian television, Dil Bole Oberoi.

In other news, Navina Bole, who plays Tia Kapoor on the show, recently made headlines when reports of her being robbed in broad daylight surfaced. The actress had parked her car in a mall in Andheri, Mumbai, for merely five minutes when the theft happened. The burglar broke into her car and stole valuables including bag, cash, ATM cards and some important documents.