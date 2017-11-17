Ishqbaaaz lead pair Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Surbhi Chandna) and their onscreen chemistry have created a lot of buzz. The couple has a huge fan base and is one of the most favourite couples on television.

And now, fans will be treated with an extra dose of Shivaay and Anika's hot chemistry soon.

Producer Gul Khan has shared a video of an upcoming sequence from the show on Instagram, which is going viral now. In the video, the lead pair is seen romancing with Laal Ishq Malal Ishq from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film, Ram Leela in the background.

The couple's intimate scene will leave viewers surprised. Nakuul and Surbhi's cute romantic moments have been welcomed by fans so far.

The sequence was shot a few days ago and will be telecast in the coming episodes.

Hazaaron khwaahishein aisi Ki har kwaahish pe dum nikle... Bahut nikle mere armaan magar phir bhi kam nikle! A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:21pm PST

In other news, Ishqbaaaz recently completed 400 episodes and it was indeed a joyous moment for the team. Khan had posted a video of the team's achievement on Instagram.

"Interesting discussion on future of television and great interaction with the viewers but the real joy was to see you get mobbed Mr Mehta ! And it was amazing to finally catch up on a cup of coffee peacefully! It took us 400 episodes to manage time for that one cup of coffee," she captioned the post.