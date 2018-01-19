Shilpa Shinde is now a popular figure, having won the Bigg Boss 11 title. But before that she had risen to fame as Angoori Bhabi in the show titled Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Now, model Ishika Borah is all set to spoof the character in an upcoming web series.

Ishika, who is known for her semi-nude photoshoots, will soon be seen in a web-series titled "Tandoori Bhabi". Produced by Spectra Multimedia, the show is apparently inspired by Shilpa's Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, but will include quite a bit of skin show.

Also read: 'Mere itna bure din aaye hain kya?': Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde on marriage with Vikas Gupta

"The web-series is an entertainment comedy and spoof of the by-now immensely popular Bhabi Ji show, thanks to Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde," director Amrit Kumar said in a statement.

"Ishika Borah will play the role of a sexy Bhabi with a twist — this Bhabi always wears a multicoloured bikini under her sari and more often than not ends up accidentally revealing parts of her bikini. All the male residents of Golla Nagar — the nukkad where Tandoori Bhabi lives — are big fans of Tandoori Bhabi and never miss an opportunity to meet up with the sexy Bhabi," the statement said.

Looks like Ishika and the makers of the web-series want to cash in on Shilpa's current popularity.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is on cloud nine now and wants to try her luck in Bollywood. Right after winning the Bigg Boss 11 title, she expressed her desire to quit television and make an entry into the film industry.

Although she did not mention any specific type of role that she would want to do, Shilpa did mention she would accept any quality role that would come her way. She also promised to work with Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Vikas Gupta in a web-series.