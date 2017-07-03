Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra who made their debut with Ishaqzaade are set to make a comeback together on the silver screen. The duo was loved by the audience and in fact, their first movie was a hit.

Now, after five long years, Arjun and Parineeti will be reuniting for a Dibakar Banerjee movie, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. According to DNA, the movie is said to be a thriller drama about a man and a woman who are from two completely different "Indias".

While the details make one curious about the film, an insider told the daily: "Two more unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only. Their mistrust, suspicion, and hatred for each other."

Arjun and Parineeti have started their career together and seeing them collaborating again will be a fun watch. While Ishaqzaade was her debut film as lead actress, she made her first appearance as a supporting actress in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.

Dibakar reveals the plot of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as he says: "This feels like my first film, again. I've had to unlearn everything I know to tell this story about a man and a woman who can't stand each other, but can't survive without each other."

Arjun and Parineeti too expressed their excitement about the film and their reunion. It will be a delightful watch for the fans to see one of the most loved pairs coming back together soon. Hopefully, the duo recreates the magic on screen.

Arjun told DNA: "It feels great to be back home at YRF working with Adi (Aditya Chopra) Sir and Parineeti, my most amazing and first ever co- actor. Dibakar Banerjee is one of the torchbearers of evolving new age cinema that engages and entertains. I can't wait to work under his tutelage and vision. Main Dibakar aur Parineeti ke saath faraar hone ke liye fully tayyar and excited hoon."

Parineeti added: "After Ishaqzaade, Arjun and I used to dream about working with Dibakar one day! His films are so different and always make an impact. I am so ready to sink my teeth into this character and give the audience something intense!"

Watch Parineeti-Arjun's chemistry in this Ishaqzaade song: