Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has never failed to impress us with his amazing dance moves. Now, his brother Ishaan Khattar is set to follow his footsteps.

Ishaan was recently seen showing some hot dance moves and the video is now going viral on social media. Like his actor-dancer brother, Ishaan is winning several hearts.

The star kid will definitely remind you of Shahid from his early days. His impromptu dance performance for the camera will melt your heart.

Ishaan is set to make his debut in director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds and he is busy promoting it. He was spotted at BFI London Film Festival 2017 and the dance video was also shot the same day.

Shahid's brother has also been roped in for a Bollywood movie, which is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Ishaan will be sharing screen space with another star kid Jhanvi Kapoor, who is Sridevi's daughter.

And their mentor will be Karan Johar, who brought Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra into the industry.

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Jhanvi are grabbing attention. The two have been spotted together at several events and movie dates, which led to rumours of them dating.

According to earlier reports, Shahid Kapoor had also warned Ishaan for his growing closeness with Jhanvi as he wanted him to concentrate on his acting career. However, it looks like Jhanvi and Ishaan are not bothered about what people say about their relationship status.

Reports also suggested that the makers of Sairat's Hindi remake want the two actors to appear together in public. It had been reported that Jhanvi is not very fond of Ishaan as she is a reserved person and the dimpled guy is full of energy.