The pair of Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor will be seen together in director Karan Johar's Dhadak — the remake of Marathi movie Sairaat. Theirs is one of five new Bollywood jodis — pairings — that are expected to set the screen on fire in 2018.

Bollywood has been experiencing amazing change and growth as new artistes are explored, and they bring to us the best of today's world. Several talented and unexpected on-screen pair pairings are expected to be seen in the coming year. They are going to bring to us some extremely unconventional movies, and some with interesting concepts.

While the pairing of Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in Piku was accepted by the masses, here are some fresh co-onscreen pairs that the audience will see in 2018.

1. Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in the remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairaat, which will be directed by Karan Johar. Karan recently shared a picture of them.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together soon in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Sushant Singh Rajput has delivered many exceptional roles alongside successful female actors. This time he will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

3. Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt are both actors par excellence. The duo will be seen for the first time in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, where Vicky will play an Army officer while Alia will play a Kashmiri girl.

The film is based on the book Calling Sehmat, which is a story of a Kashmiri girl marrying an Army officer, and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing the screen space in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive, which is set to release in Holi 2018.

5. Last but not the least, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Yes, you heard it right! It is confirmed that Varun and Anushka will team up for YRF's upcoming Sui Dhaaga.

Nothing much about the movie have been revealed yet except for a short video posted by Varun on Instagram confirming the news.