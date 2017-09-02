Its been 297 days since the presidential election, and President Donald Trump is still tweeting about his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. On Friday morning, Trump tweeted, Wow, looks like James Comey exonerated Hillary Clinton long before the investigation was over...and so much more. A rigged system!
Is Trump still obsessed with Hillary Clinton? The president is still tweeting about her
- September 2, 2017 09:59 IST
