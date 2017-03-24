Is Tinder good for meeting someone? The numbers say no

Is Tinder an effective way to meet someone? Youd think so with almost 50 million active users and over a billion swipes per day. Despite its popularity, it may not be a good way to meet someone. Only 29.2% of users said they made IRL plans with someone. So if its not that effective...why are so many using it? Only 4.16% of users are looking for a relationship, 22% were looking for a hook up; 44.44% used it to boost their egos, or, as they put it, confidence-boosting procrastination. 29% said they were using it for other reasons. These numbers are unique to Tinder, on other online dating sites, 66% of users have met someone. If youre looking for love, swipe left on Tinder.