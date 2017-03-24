Is Tinder good for meeting someone? The numbers say no

  • March 24, 2017 15:42 IST
    By IBT US
Is Tinder good for meeting someone? The numbers say no Close
Is Tinder an effective way to meet someone? Youd think so with almost 50 million active users and over a billion swipes per day. Despite its popularity, it may not be a good way to meet someone. Only 29.2% of users said they made IRL plans with someone. So if its not that effective...why are so many using it? Only 4.16% of users are looking for a relationship, 22% were looking for a hook up; 44.44% used it to boost their egos, or, as they put it, confidence-boosting procrastination. 29% said they were using it for other reasons. These numbers are unique to Tinder, on other online dating sites, 66% of users have met someone. If youre looking for love, swipe left on Tinder.
loading image
IBT TV
BAE Systems to push 3D printing and VR to speed up manufacturing
Most popular