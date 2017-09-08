Is private investment the future of NGO funding?

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is currently building three much needed physical rehabilitation centers in Mali, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, all of which are funded by the recently launched Humanitarian Impact Bonds. These work by gaining initial funds from private investors to build and develop the centers over a five year period. The ICRC then receives money from various governments and organizations depending on the success of this, which is in turn given back to the investors, ideally at a profit.