Bipasha Basu is pissed, and how! A video is going viral wherein Bipasha is seen hiding her belly with a handbag, and claiming she's wearing loose clothes to keep her pregnancy a suspense.

But well, it's definitely not making her happy. She took to Twitter to vent her anger. She said: "Amused yet again. I kept a bag on my lap while getting into my car and certain media ppl started my pregnancy speculation again. Guys i am not pregnant .Kinda getting irritating. Stay calm.. it will happen only when we want it. [sic]"

This is not the first time Bipasha Basu's pregnancy rumours have made headlines. It was reported earlier that she visited a hospital with husband Karan Singh Grover because he had a stomach infection.

Back then, too, she had taken to social media, writing: "The curiosity about me being pregnant is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen. We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan, it will be joyous news which we will share with our well-wishers then. The constant guessing game is tiring. As I'm more than straightforward person, so please do not believe anything that gets written. [sic]"

In an interview with a leading daily, Bipasha had revealed: "We love babies. But both of us need more alone time together - because once the baby arrives, it's always only baby time.''