Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium, which garnered an overwhelming response from cine-goers across the world, is set to entertain the mini-screen audience.

Though the film released in May, the world television premiere of Hindi Medium, also starring Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal, will be on September 23 at 8pm on Colors TV channel.

The news will surely excite fans of the movie, who would love to watch the film once again at the comfort of their homes.

The film deals with an important yet sensitive subject and that is the education system in India. The plot revolves around a boutique owner, Raj Batra (played by Irrfan), who lives happily with his wife Mita (Saba Qamar) and daughter Pia. While Raj is a simple guy, Mita is fashionable. The two wish to get Pia admitted to one of the biggest schools in Delhi. What follows next is the struggle the parents face from the money-oriented education system.

Hindi is recognised as the 4th largest language in the world and is spoken as a native language by millions of people. Take a look at what television celebrities think about Hindi as the national language.

Manav Gohil

Hindi is a core of our culture and literature. While India is getting closer towards western culture, there should be pride within each one of us that 'I can speak Hindi'. Hindi is a very profound language. And I think no one should be ashamed to speak Hindi. In fact, in my show, Tenali Rama I speak only in 'Shudh Hindi' and to be honest I didn't know certain words and its meaning till now. We need to speak in Hindi more regularly.

Hussain Kuwajerwala

If it would not have been for Hindi I would have not been working in this industry. Hindi on Indian Television is the whole and sole of it. I will not deny the fact that people are moving towards the trend of learning multiple languages and are more inclined towards English but it's the responsibility of each and every individual to ensure that our National language does not vanish away. We need to constantly remind ourselves about it. My profession has a benefit that we speak in Hindi every day, but I think everyone can adopt Hindi whenever we speak to a larger section of the population.

Krishna Bharadwaj

As an actor, most of us lack the knowledge of Devanagari script. Most of the time we get our scripts in English. I guess we can encourage Hindi by giving the scripts to the actors in Hindi. I am fortunate enough that in Tenali Rama we get our scripts in Hindi. I think we can also encourage Hindi by giving title and end credits of films and serials in Hindi only, so that most Indians understand and feel connected to it.

Shruti Seth

Hindi is our national language and I think every child must be encouraged to know it as well as they know English. Parents and teachers should inculcate the habit of speaking in Hindi in children. Also, we must teach children how to read Devanagari script.

Soumya Tandon

Though our national language is Hindi, but the usage of Hindi is fast diminishing in the modern world. For example, the scripts of TV serials and movies are not written in Devanagari script anymore. In fact, in metro cities too, we mainly communicate in English. Moreover, in book stores as well Hindi books are not available anymore. It is upsetting to see the current plight of Hindi in our nation. However, let's take a pledge this Hindi Diwas and encourage our children to speak in Hindi!