Irrfan Khan is currently soaring high after the Best Actor Award win at the Filmfare Awards 2018 just this past weekend for his incredible performance in Hindi Medium. The actor's film which became one of the highest profitable films of 2017 also won the coveted Best Film Award.

He even expressed his joy winning the award saying, "Hindi Medium is very close to my heart and I wish to keep telling stories like these for the audience. When you believe in your work, the world also believes with you. It is good to know that the stories you believe in is what the audiences is also looking for. It's time for change and I am glad there is acceptance to this change".

Soon after the actor flew in the wee hours Sunday to Salt Lake City, Utah where the annual prestigious Sundance Film Festival takes place. One of the most sought after film festivals, Sundance will witness the world premiere of Irrfan's next Hollywood venture, Puzzle which has been directed by Marc Turtletaub who has previously produced the Academy Award winning film, Little Miss Sunshine.

The film starring Kelly MacDonald and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles is the story of forty something suburban mother whose world is consumed with caring for the men in her family. When she discovers she has a gift for assembling puzzles, her world begins to open and her entire family is forced to adjust and grow as well.

The actor too to social media to share an image ahead of the world premiere of the film which is scheduled to take place tonight.