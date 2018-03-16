Irrfan Khan has revealed the disease he is suffering from. The actor revealed in a statement that he is diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumor. "Neuro" is not always about the brain, he added.

In the statement, the 51-year-old actor said that he is going out of India for the treatment.

Below is the statement issued by Irrfan:

"Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect".

- Margaret Mitchell

The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.

The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell."

Irrfan had earlier shared on social media that he was suffering from a rare disease, and had asked fans to wait for his diagnosis report before making any kind of speculations.

"Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will. My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don't speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me!, (sic)" he had shared on social media.

However, a lot of rumours had been floating ever since Irrfan's illness came to the light. Rumours of he suffering from brain cancer had been doing the rounds on social media.

His fans and other Bollywood celebrities has been praying for him, wishing him fast recovery.