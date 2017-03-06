Talented Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was mobbed during the shooting of director Tanuja Chandra's next untitled movie in Gangtok. The actor was glad to be received by a huge crowd of fans.

Irrfan Khan is said to be seen in a brand new avatar in Tanuja Chandra's upcoming movie, which is touted to be a romantic travelogue. His fans have something exciting to look forward to in the film. The actor has shot for the film in Rewari, Bikaner and Hrishikesh. He recently travelled to Gangtok for its filming. After completing this schedule, he will arrive in Mumbai and wrap it up by the end of March.

The actor was surprised to get huge crowds at the shooting location in Gangtok. "Irrfan got an opportunity to meet the people and visit the places in Gangtok via this untitled film, and the response from the people was overwhelming. Despite not really being an active filming zone for the Bollywood industry, Gangtok welcomed Irrfan and the team with a stunning crowd, which took the cast by surprise," a source from the film unit said.

"The people had gathered for Irrfan when he arrived. They knew about his contribution to the film industry, globally, even when Bollywood films aren't so accessible in the region. They had been waiting for him, to just have a glance, clearly indicating that Irrfan has been really influencing people worldwide with his skills and passion on screen and off-screen. There is no place where his work hasn't reached out to," the source added.

Irrfan Khan was tongue-tied to see such a huge crowd. ''The welcome in Gangtok was fantastic. In a place where access to movies is very limited and then to see such response was great. Much like the place, the people of Gangtok are wonderful and beautiful,'' he said in statement released to the media.

Besides Tanuja Chandra's film, Irrfan Khan has some other exciting projects lined up for shoot. He has Golshifteh Farahani's Song of The Scorpions and Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium in his kitty. After wrapping up his current project, the actor is set to take up the filming of one of these two projects.