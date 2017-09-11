It has been 16 years since the deadly September 11 attacks that killed more than 2,500 people, injured over 6,000 and caused infrastructure and property damage to the tune of $10 billion.

The horror of the terror attack is deeply etched in our minds. However, it seems much scarier when you realise that there had been hints about the attack years or months before it actually took place.

Take a look at some popular movies, cartoons and other sections of pop culture that seem to have predicted the attack:

Terminator 2 - Judgement day

The 1991 American science-fiction film directed by James Cameron had hinted at the attack on World Trade Center.

There is a shot in Terminator 2: Judgment Day — also known as Terminator 2 or T2 — where a sign on a bridge says "Caution 9-11". Was is really a warning to people about the 9/11 attack?

The Lone Gunmen (2001)

The thriller drama series The Lone Gunman lasted only one season, but the theme of the pilot episode has some eery references to the September 11 attacks.

The main cast of The Lone Gunmen was seen attempting to unravel a government conspiracy that is related to a commercial aircraft flying into the World Trade Center, something that would result in increased arms sales for the United States.

The episode was aired on March 2001, was just six months before the 9/11 attacks.

Super Mario Bros

Super Mario Bros the film — based loosely on the 1985 Nintendo video game of the same name — was released in 1993.

What comes as a shock is that there's a hint in the movie about the terrorist attacks seven-eight years prior to the actual thing.

The movie shows the World Trade Center burnt, and in a way that's very similar to how it happened to the buildings in real life on September 11, 2011.

One of the buildings was half destroyed and the other one had a hole in it.

The Simpsons

The first episode of the ninth season of The Simpsons, titled The City of New York vs Homer Simpson, was released in 1997. It had one particular scene that seemed to hint the 9/11 attack.

Lisa is seen holding up a magazine which has $9 printed on it and the twin towers is seen at the back. The image it clearly indicating 9/11 and the 11 is shown as the twin towers.

The Matrix

The Wachowski siblings' most famous offering, the Matrix, is mind-bending on its own, given the questions it raises about consciousness and human nature.

However, things get into the really spooky territory when one checks out the passport of Thomas A Anderson aka Neo, the protagonist of the film.

It requires some freeze-framing, but the passport clearly shows an expiration date of 11 SEP 01. Was it mere coincidence or was it a big hint of the deadly attack? Or was Neo's story within the Matrix meant to end with the terrorist strike?

Johnny Bravo

American animated television series Johnny Bravo supposedly predicted 9/11 in an episode aired in 2001.

The episode was known as Johnny and the Chain Gang, and shows the titular character and Carl being thrown out of a movie theatre. Just behind them is seen a poster as they are seen arguing outside of the theatre.

This poster shows a skyscraper with flames coming out of it, and the poster says: "Coming soon."

Iron Man (1994)

An episode in the 1994 cartoon version of Iron Man has a scene that hints at the attacks on both the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.

The episode was titled "The Grim Reaper Wears a Teflon Coat."

In a clip, New York City is seen under attack and war planes shoot missiles into several buildings of New York, including the two of the tallest buildings — the Twin Towers.

Got any more such spooky instances where 9/11 was foreshadowed? Tell us in the comments.