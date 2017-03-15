One person was arrested in connection with the murder of an Irish woman, who was found dead in the fields near Deobagh beach in Goa's Canacona. The dead body was found nude at an isolated spot at Adnem on Tuesday morning (March 14).

Horror India: 5 vicious attacks on female tourists in the country

The Canacona police had identified the body as that of a 28-year-old Irish national Daniel McLeughim. They have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Goa: 28-year-old Irish woman was found dead near Canacona Beach in South Goa, yesterday; 1 arrested. pic.twitter.com/Jg3NT7aGuh — ANI (@ANI_news) March 15, 2017

The case is being investigated as that of rape and murder. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sammy Tavares told the media that the body has been sent to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and hospital, Bambolim for post-mortem.

According to police sources, Prashant Komarpant, a local alerted the cops after he noticed the body while he was going to the fields, at a woody spot.

According to TOI reports, Canacona Private Investigator Filomeno Costa said, "Considering the state in which the body was found, and the injuries visible on her face, we concluded that that it was a case of murder."

The woman was staying at Arambol and had come down to Palolem beach on Monday. The police are suspecting that she was murdered on Monday night. A sniffer dog squad, forensic and finger print experts have combed the area for other evidence. Empty beer cans, chips packets and bottle shards have been collected. While the police found the woman's clothes, the murder weapon has still not been found.

Besides scanning through the CCTV footage of all the shacks, the victim is supposed to have visited on Monday night, the police are also trying to find the victim's passport and belongings.

This incident is a grim reminder of the foreign national who was raped and murdered in Goa in 2008. Scarlett Keeling, a British teenager was drugged, raped and murdered in a bar in Anjuna beach.