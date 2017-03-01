Irish church offers drive-thru Ash Wednesday service

St Patricks Church in Glenamaddy Ireland has offered a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service on 1 March. Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent,a Christian period of fasting and reflection. This year the Church offered the service to parishioners who could not attend a full Mass on the day.
