Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig are in the news after the cricketer posted a photo of them on social media. Several social media users slammed and trolled Irfan for posting a photo of his wife and defying the rules and traditions of Islam.

The photo features Irfan and his wife Safa wearing burqa, but several social media users were not happy with the image as it showed his wife's hands and nail polish. Netizens ridiculed the photo and said that he should not have posted such an "un-Islamic" photo. However, a few supported the couple and said that they look adorable together.

But who is Safa Baig? Here are lesser-known facts about Irfan's wife Safa, who is in news for all the wrong reasons.

Safa's family

Safa was born and raised in Jeddah's Aziziyah district. She is the daughter of Saudi businessman Mirza Farooq Baig and has four sisters. She is a student of the International Indian School in Jeddah (IISJ).

Safa's modelling career

Safa is known for her modelling career and has appeared on several magazine covers in the Middle East. On Instagram, she described herself as "freelance/runway" model. She also appeared in several makeup tutorial videos.

Popular as nail artist

Apart from her modelling career, Safa is also known for her talent of nail art. She has a Flickr page that displays her nail art talent.

Journalist and a PR

According to reports, she worked as a journalist. When she married Irfan, she was working as an executive editor in a PR firm.

Safa and Irfan's age difference

Safa was born on February 28, 1994, and she is10 years younger than Irfan.

Safa and Irfan's marriage

Safa and Irfan got married in February 2016 when she was 21-year-old. The couple got married in the holy city of Mecca in a low-key affair. According to reports, the couple met in Dubai two years before they got married.

"Irfan and Safa met in Dubai about two years ago and later came close. Safa even visited Vadodara to meet Irfan's family. The duo got engaged about three months ago following which the wedding date was fixed," a source said in 2016.

Safa, now a mother

In December 2016, Safa gave birth to a baby boy. Irfan shared the news on social media and said, "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay (sic.), blessed with a baby boy."