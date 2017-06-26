The festival of Eid al-Fitr is being celebrated across the world on Monday, June 26. While many are enjoying an extended weekend, the people celebrating the day are giving out messages of love, peace and harmony.

Pretty much what the festival of Eid signifies.

The greatest joys of life are the moments you spend with your family. #brotherlove A post shared by Yusuf Pathan (@yusuf_pathan) on Jun 21, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

In India, cricketer Irfan Pathan, his brother Yusuf Pathan, their father Mehmood Khan Pathan shared an important message on the occasion on Monday.

Also, in the video, a very important personality makes his presence felt -- one of Yusuf's sons, Aayan.

Yusuf, one of the hotshots of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), married his wife Afreen in March 2013 and is blessed with two sons, Aayan and Rayaan.

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy ?#love #kid #father A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:26am PST

Irfan, meanwhile, was also recently blessed with a baby boy Imran Khan Pathan, born in December 2016. Imran is his only child with wife Safia Baig, whom he married on February 4, 2016, in Mecca.

The messages given out by the Pathan family in the Urdu language has just one important takeaway: "Celebrate and let others celebrate too. Spread the love."