India cricket team bowler Irfan Pathan, who has not been seen on the international stage for quite some time, revealed one of the brightest pieces of news in the week, bringing smiles to everyonme's face. The 32-year-old, on Tuesday, announced that he was blessed with a baby boy.

Irfan got married to Safa Baig in February this year.

The cricketer, who is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy with the Vadodara team, announced the news in an unique shayarana style (Urdu poetry). "Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy ", wrote Irfan on twitter. Translation: "This feeling is hard to be explained, but there is an immense inner satisfaction to reveal the news!"

Soon, congratulatory messages from all, as expected, bombarded him and are still coming in. Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: "Hearty congratulations to Irfan & Safa on the arrival of a baby boy. May he swing it in too! [sic]".

To this, Irfan replied: "Thank u:) hopefully better thn me :) [sic]."

Irfan's brother Yusuf Pathan also congratulated him and said that his own sons Ayaan and Rayaan are delighted to have a younger brother now.

While the name of the newborn isn't out as yet, his first picture has already been revealed!

Check out the social media posts

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai...is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy ?#love #kid #father A photo posted by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official) on Dec 20, 2016 at 6:26am PST

@bhogleharsha Thank u:) hopefully better thn me:) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 21, 2016