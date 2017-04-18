Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, has never shied away to show her impeccable bikini-bod. During a recent beach trip, the model gave her fans quite an eyeful but unfortunately, that showed more than she intended for.

Also read: Adriana Lima opts for bare necessities in Love magazine Easter shoot [VIDEOS]

The 21-year-old model looked flawless at the beach as she was wearing a tiny black bikini, while her friend opted for a multi-coloured two-piece swimsuit. Baldwin took to Instagram to share a picture of them. She simply captioned it, "always stealing my thunder⚡."

The two spent the day soaking up the sun which was displayed all over Baldwin's Instagram page. Meanwhile, Daily Mail posted a shot that indicates the model suffering from a bikini malfunction.

In that photo, she is seen leaving the beach as her ample assets spilled out of her very skimpy bikini. However, the model seemed to be indifferent and she posted an eye-popping image of her flaunting her peachy derriere in the sun-soaked afternoon. Ireland faced away from the lenses while striking a pose.

always stealing my thunder ⚡️ A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

The Daughter of Alec Baldwin made her debut in modelling career four years ago in a swimwear editorial for the New York Post. Ireland was born to her celebrity parents in 1995 who later got separated in 2000. Their divorce was finalised in 2002.

finally ? A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Ireland's relationship with her father has not been well off-late. Alec Baldwin, who is well known for his impersonation of U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, recently revealed that some incidents in the past have damaged the relationship between the father-daughter duo.